A man driving a pickup truck was pummeled by a group of young bicyclists during a broad-daylight attack in the downtown Los Angeles jewelry district.

Video footage captured the moment the victim was knocked to the ground by a group of people who stomped and kicked him ruthlessly near Hill and 6th Street on Thursday.

A witness said the fracas started when the cyclists claimed the man struck one of their bikes.

The victim, who has not been identified, covered his head as the assailants delivered brutal kicks.

A group of local jewelers quickly arrived and yelled at the group to stop.

One bystander could be seen removing his belt and whipping it around to scare off the cyclists.

After the beating, one of the suspects, who wasn’t wearing a shirt, could be seen bashing the victim’s white pickup truck with his bike handlebar.

The victim’s windshield appeared shattered in the video.

The LA Police Department said it got a call about the incident after 4 p.m., with witnesses reporting about 10 males on bicycles at the scene ranging in age from 15 to 18.

