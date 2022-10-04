Recently released footage shows the moment when two Indiana judges were shot following a drunken brawl outside a downtown Indianapolis White Castle restaurant in 2019.

The footage was unsealed by Marion County Judge Shatrese Flowers on Thursday following the September 21 conviction of Brandon Kaiser, 44, the gunman involved in the shooting, WRTV reported.

On May 1, 2019, at about 3:30 a.m., two Clark County judges, Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs, and Crawford County Judge Sabrina Bell, are seen in footage standing outside a White Castle restaurant in downtown Indianapolis near Lucas Oil Stadium — where the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts play.

All three southern Indiana judges, who were in town for a judicial conference at the time, were noted to have been drinking heavily prior to standing in the parking lot of the restaurant, according to testimony during Kaiser’s trial.

At some point, an SUV with two men drove into the parking lot and exchanged words with the group. Bell was noted to have given the two men the middle finger.

READ MORE