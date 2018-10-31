VIDEO SHOWS HUNDREDS OF MILITARY VEHICLES BEING SHIPPED TO BORDER

INFOWARS:

A video posted to Twitter Tuesday showed a shipment of hundreds of military vehicles reportedly being sent to the US border in anticipation of a showdown with the migrant caravan currently headed to the US.

“Train in Arizona recently heading southbound,” @RightWingLawMan wrote on Twitter. “Trump ain’t playin’.”

The footage comes as President Trump announced he would be sending 5,200 troops to strengthen border security after reports that a caravan of about 14,000 migrants, made up of mostly Hondurans, has continued making its way towards the US border.

