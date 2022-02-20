NEWS 12:

Crazy video coming from Mexico.

Security footage shows a flock of birds dropping straight to the ground mid-flight in the northern Mexican city of Chihuahua.

The video was captured on Feb. 7 and has since gone viral all over social media.

Unfortunately some of the birds did die in the process.

Sectional Police of Alvaro Obregon in Mexico reports that close to a hundred yellow-headed blackbirds migrated from Northern Canada to Mexico for the winter.

A local veterinarian reported to the police that the birds could have died after inhaling toxic fumes from a heater nearby or because of an overcharge from electricity cables.

