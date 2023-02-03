NY Post
Horrifying surveillance footage captured the moment a California doctor on a bike was struck by a car at a busy Dana Point intersection– just moments before the driver allegedly exited his vehicle and stabbed the victim to death. Ring camera footage from a nearby home shows Dr. Michael John Mammone, 58, flying over the hood of a white Lexus on the Crown Valley Parkway intersection on the Pacific Coast Highway around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Officials previously confirmed the suspect, Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, then got out of his car brandishing a knife, and inflicted more injuries upon Mammone. Mammone was later pronounced dead at the hospital, while hero bystanders managed to detain Smith, who police booked on suspicion of murder.