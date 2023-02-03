NY Post

Laguna Beach, CA: Neighborhood cam captures the moment Dr. Michael John Mammone (58) was struck by a vehicle and stabbed. The suspect Vanroy Evan Smith (39) of Long Beach was taken into custody for suspicion of murder. Knife found at the scene. No motive at this time. pic.twitter.com/1TIpfvkqz5 — DeL2000 (@DeL2000) February 3, 2023

Horrifying surveillance footage captured the moment a California doctor on a bike was struck by a car at a busy Dana Point intersection– just moments before the driver allegedly exited his vehicle and stabbed the victim to death. Ring camera footage from a nearby home shows Dr. Michael John Mammone, 58, flying over the hood of a white Lexus on the Crown Valley Parkway intersection on the Pacific Coast Highway around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Officials previously confirmed the suspect, Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, then got out of his car brandishing a knife, and inflicted more injuries upon Mammone. Mammone was later pronounced dead at the hospital, while hero bystanders managed to detain Smith, who police booked on suspicion of murder.

Read more