NEW YORK POST:

A homeless Seattle man brutally beat a woman with a baseball bat during a random attack as she walked home, harrowing video shows.

Wantez Jamel Tulloss, 31, who lives in transitional housing, was charged Friday in the ferocious attack that was caught on surveillance footage in Seattle’s Belltown section, the Seattle Times reported.

The footage, obtained by KING-TV, showed the alleged assailant drop two bags he was holding so that he could grip a bat with both hands and attack the woman from behind as she walked alone on Jan. 31.

He was seen taking a full-body swing at the woman’s head, police said.

After knocking her to the ground, he picked up his belongings and left, the footage shows.

Cops found the woman, who works at Amazon, on her back with blood flowing from her right ear. She suffered skull fractures, a possible concussion and needed “significant surgery” in the aftermath of the assault, according to charging documents.

MORE FROM THE NY POST