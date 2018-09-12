SKY NEWS:
Sky News has obtained a video that shows Harvey Weinstein behaving inappropriately with a young woman at a business meeting.
The footage, which has never been broadcast before, shows him hugging, touching and making sexually suggestive comments to 28-year-old Melissa Thompson.
Ms Thompson was at The Weinstein Company offices in New York in September 2011 to pitch her tech start-up company’s new video and analytics service.
As part of the demo, she recorded the meeting.
A few hours afterwards, at a hotel nearby, Ms Thompson alleges that Weinstein raped her.
Weinstein denies all non-consensual sexual contact.
In an interview, Ms Thompson told Sky News that initially she arrived at The Weinstein Company offices expecting a meeting with the marketing team.