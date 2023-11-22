Video shows Hamas weapons lab, whiteboard with rocket sketches under Gaza mosque: Israel

pic.twitter.com/MGBCOfiG4s



Houses of worship, such as mosques, should not be misused for terrorist activities.



Hamas has perverted the purpose of this mosque by turning it into a weapons storage facility and a rocket manufacturing lab. They have desecrated this sacred space with…

Israeli soldiers discovered a weapons storage facility and laboratory for Hamas rockets along with a whiteboard featuring sketches of airstrike plans under a mosque in Gaza, chilling new video shows.

The footage released Tuesday shows a partially destroyed mosque taken over by advancing Israeli soldiers, who head into the basement and uncover a base allegedly used by the terrorist group.

The space includes a long vertical shaft that the Israel Defense Forces say leads directly to Hamas’ 300-mile underground tunnel system.

The Israeli military has long accused Hamas of creating tunnel entrances in civilian buildings such as mosques, hospitals and schools.

In another underground room, the Israeli soldiers can be seen uncovering dozens of mortars, warhead missiles, thermobaric weapons and RPGs — some of them appearing finished and ready to go while others and some look to be mid-production.

The room with the weapons also included a whiteboard that featured plans to use the rockets and trace the paths of Israeli airstrikes.

The video is the latest released by the IDF to prove Hamas has been using civilian buildings in order to plan out their terrorist attacks.

