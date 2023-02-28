A St. Louis man was arrested Tuesday after video appeared to catch him nonchalantly shooting a homeless man execution-style in broad daylight.

Wild footage from St. Louis on Monday.



The 23yo shooter has been arrested after shooting his victim in the head.



pic.twitter.com/xzfFtntnJc — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 28, 2023

Deshawn Thomas, 23, was arrested in connection with the Monday murder but has yet to the charged, according to the RiverFront Times.

Thomas can be seen struggling to load his gun as he stands right behind the homeless man, who is sitting on the curb just a few feet away, bystander video posted online shows.

He then appeared to fire on the yet-to-be identified victim.

“Oh my god. He just f–king killed him,” the witness can be heard saying.

