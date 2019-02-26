NEW YORK POST:

A gunman was captured on video as he hopped out of an SUV in broad daylight and shot two people in Washington, DC, cops said.

The suspect, who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and dark clothing, exited the vehicle after it pulled up to an intersection in the Southeast section of the city at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

He then squeezed off several rounds from a handgun that appeared to have an extended clip to hold more bullets than a regular gun, according to the footage.

The gunman shot a man and a woman who were standing nearby, police said.