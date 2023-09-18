Video shows foul mouth woman exiting plane and telling passengers she doesn’t mind being filmed in her meltdown because she ‘Instagram famous’

A furious plane passenger launched into a foul-mouthed rant on an American Airlines flight has gone viral after screaming ‘I’m Instagram famous’.

In echoes of the Tiffany Gomas ‘that motherf* isn’t real’ saga, a new unidentified ‘plane woman’ is causing chaos online.

Viewers have slated the glamorous passenger as ‘entitled’ and a ‘clown’ for throwing a tantrum on the American Airlines flight.

The 20-second video begins with the woman, wearing a skin-tight gray unitard, taking her luggage from the overhead locker while shouting at a fellow passenger.

‘Call me a b***h again,’ she says to them, as the passenger filming lets out a snort of laughter.

READ MORE