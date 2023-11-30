Image shows elderly mobster slugging NY restaurateur who called him ‘washed up’ as lawyer says he punches ‘like a girl’

Video shows the moment an elderly reputed mobster punched a Manhattan restaurateur in an alleged attempt to collect on an $86,000 debt.Jurors were shown the 55-second clip Wednesday at the ongoing Brooklyn federal trial for 86-year-old Anthony “Rom” Romanello — an alleged capo in the Genovese crime family — who is accused of shaking down Shuqeri “Bruno” Selimaj to collect the debt owed by two of the steakhouse owner’s relatives.Surveillance footage from Selimaj’s since-shuttered eatery Lincoln Square Steak shows him in a heated discussion with the accused aging mafioso — who then delivers a quick right-handed jab that lands on the restaurateur’s jaw.Flanking Romanello, a man identified as Mike Regan, an Irish bookie, can allegedly be seen grabbing Selimaj’s jacket threateningly as the businessman backs up before wagging a pointed finger at his aggressors.Selimaj gestures expressively with his arms and hands as others inside the establishment try to break up the trio before Regan and Romanello eventually walk out of the restaurant doors, the footage shows.

