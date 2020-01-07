NEW YORK POST:

A 93-year-old Las Vegas man angry over flooding in his apartment shot and wounded a maintenance worker in his housing complex, police said.

Robert Thomas can be seen in newly released police video wearing a black coat and hat as he walks into the leasing office of Vista Del Valle Apartments at around 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 2 and pulls out a 9mm Glock 19.

A woman behind the front desk called authorities to report that an armed elderly man was inside the management “making verbal threats,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said.

Moments later, the 5-foot-9, 130-pound nonagenarian blasted a round through the computer on the desk, which the dispatcher was able to hear over the phone, Zimmerman said.

Surveillance footage shows Thomas allowing the woman behind the desk to leave the office, before he shoots a seated maintenance worker in the leg, causing him to fall off the chair.