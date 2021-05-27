The New York Post:

Video shows drunken brawl at water park that left woman unconscious

A wild, booze-fueled brawl broke out at an Ohio water park last week after someone cut in line for a ride — leading to two arrests and an intoxicated woman left bloodied and unconscious, video shows.

The footage, posted last Wednesday to YouTube, shows several visitors at the Kalahari water park in Sandusky throwing punches after witnesses claimed someone cut a line for the park’s surf attraction on May 17.

Lifeguards momentarily break up the dust-up — until a man appears to punch another park-goer, setting off an all-out melee, the footage shows.

A woman, identified by WKYC as Brittany Cabay, then attacks another man involved in the fight before he picks her up and heaves her to the ground, causing the 23-year-old Michigan woman to briefly lose consciousness.

