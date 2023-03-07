Cops in Atlanta have released new aerial footage that shows dozens of protesters sneaking into the site of a future police training facility in the moments before they allegedly unleashed hell.

BREAKING: Atlanta PD has released footage of the Antifa militant attack on their facility this weekend pic.twitter.com/HeBccEunbn — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 6, 2023

The large group, described by authorities as “violent agitators,” were caught on a police helicopter’s heat-sensitive camera flooding into the under-construction Atlanta Public Safety Training Center — dubbed “Cop City” — on Sunday.

BREAKING: MUST SEE FOOTAGE



This was a coordinated Antifa attack on a police facility in Atlanta, with SPLC support pic.twitter.com/WGhdEqyhUC — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 6, 2023

Moments later, the video — which was released late Monday — shows the throngs of protesters setting fire to construction equipment in what police have slammed as a “coordinated attack.”

More footage from NYT reporters covering the Antifa attacks in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/znyS1rV61e — @amuse (@amuse) March 6, 2023

Ariel IR footage of Antifa column attacking police and property in Atlanta during last weekend’s insurgency.



pic.twitter.com/hqrTWSJL6T — @amuse (@amuse) March 7, 2023

The protesters were also filmed hurling Molotov cocktails, fireworks and bricks at responding officers.

At least 23 of them were slapped with domestic terrorism charges on Monday. They were still in custody as of Tuesday, according to online jail records.

READ MORE