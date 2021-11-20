ABC SAN FRANCISCO:

Multiple suspects have been arrested after a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco was hit by thieves.

Social media video shows some of the chaos that has unfolded there tonight – smashed store windows, police and people running in the street.

The store in Union Square looked completely empty, apparently ransacked by robbers.

Police say around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to reports of possible looting and vandalism to retail establishments in the Union Square Area.

SFPD did not specifically name the Louis Vuitton store, although it is clearly seen in the videos obtained by ABC7 News.

“Officers arrived on scene to a retail store in Union Square where they observed several suspects involved in criminal acts. Officers have arrested multiple suspects,” police said in a written statement.

