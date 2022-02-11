NEW YORK POST:
A father from upstate New York was seen on video being forcibly tossed from a school board meeting this week after he refused to wear a mask.
Dave Calus was unmasked while sitting in a chair watching a presentation at a board of education meeting in Webster on Tuesday night when a security guard approached him and asked him to put on a face covering.
Callus said he told the guard “Thank you,” but refused to cover up. The officer persisted, saying “No, you need to put your mask on right now.”