This happened to me and two of my friends that I was flying with two days ago (08/17/2022). Controllers in Orlando Intl MCO gave me and another Delta Airlines pilot initial headings that would make us converge after takeoff. pic.twitter.com/2oAHuab39v — Malik Clarke (@malik_dambah) August 19, 2022

Video shows the close call between a single-engine Cessna 172 and a Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 last month after the two aircraft took off last month from Orlando International Airport (MCO). The FAA said in a statement that the Cessna and Boeing passed in close proximity to one another after departing around 1:40 p.m. local time on Aug. 17. The Cessna departed from Runway 36-Left a short time before the Delta flight was cleared to depart from Runway 35-Left. Preliminary information gathered by the FAA shows that the closest proximity between the two aircraft was about three-tenths of a mile horizontally and 500 feet vertically. The pilots of both aircraft reported having the other in sight.

