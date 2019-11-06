NEW YORK POST:
Heart-wrenching video shows some of the American children injured in Monday’s deadly Mexican cartel shooting being treated at a local hospital.
A baby with a wound on his chest can be heard crying, as a Spanish-speaking man wearing a surgical face mask tends to him, according to footage posted Tuesday on Facebook.
On the same bed, a distraught-looking teenage girl in stained jeans sits wrapped in a blanket, a bandage around her foot. A blood-splattered younger boy is seen fast asleep under a blue towel on an another bed in the same room.
The devastating footage was posted by Dinorah Liddiard, who identified herself as the children’s aunt.
