GlobalAir.com

Dashcam video shows a wild and fiery crash as a Piper Cherokee Six PA-32-300 makes an emergency landing on a busy Southern California highway. It happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Corona, California. The Piper’s pilot, a passenger, as well as the three occupants of a truck that was hit by the plane, all escaped without harm. The dashcam video appears to show a fuel tank on the Cherokee scraping the pavement and rupturing, igniting the fuel as it spilled onto the highway. Video posted to social media shows firefighters arriving to a fully engulfed aircraft. The pilot told the California Highway Patrol that he experienced engine troubles before making the emergency landing. Identified as Andrew Cho by Los Angeles TV station KTLA, the pilot told the outlet that the landing “felt like a hard bump. It’s difficult to describe.” “Your training kicks in and you do the right thing,” he told the station. “As long as you don’t panic, you get the best outcome.” The plane N841AD is registered to Cedar Realty, an Anaheim, California-based property management firm. Federal investigators have yet to interview the pilot as of Tuesday, according to KTLA.

Read More