NEW YORK POST:

How much worse can the city’s subways get?

A viral online video shows a chaotic series of events unfolding inside a Harlem subway station, in which a man is seen walking along the tracks picking up trash as two other men on the platform start a brawl that leaves one tumbling to the rails.

The 36-second, undated video taken from inside the 125th Street station was posted to Facebook on Tuesday by user Brandon Beecher with the caption: “It’s so much going on at once 😂 only in NY son 😂😂.”

The clip – which was also posted to Instagram and has since gone viral on social media – starts off with a hat-wearing man bizarrely strolling along the tracks, taking items from the rails and placing them onto the platform.

Seconds later, the camera pivots to the right and shows a fight erupting on the platform amid commuters waiting for the train.

The two men involved in the tussle are seen whacking each other before one is hurled head first onto the tracks.

“Oh my God,” one straphanger can be heard saying as the man hits the tracks, but then quickly jumps back up onto the platform before the video cuts off.