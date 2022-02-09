NY Post
A diminutive 78-year-old man was wrestled to the ground and cuffed after honking his car horn in support of the “Freedom Convoy” truckers protesting Canada‘s COVID-19 mandates, video shows.
Now-viral footage shows 4-foot-10-inch-tall great-grandfather Gerry Charlebois being confronted by an Ottawa cop who eventually forced him to his knees as he cuffed him Sunday.
“What did he do wrong?” a bystander asks the officer, who initially snaps, “None of your f—ing concern, man.”
“It’s an offense — it’s an offense to beep your horn. It is,” the officer later tells a group heckling him for “abusing old men.”
Charlebois, who was wearing pajama pants at the time, was eventually marched away in cuffs by two officers who towered over him.