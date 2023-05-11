Federal authorities under the Biden administration released hundreds of migrants onto the streets of Brownsville, Texas, with notices to appear in court for future hearings. While government officials claim to be taking a hard line on asylum seekers, for the migrants being released, the journey is seen as a success.

Breitbart Texas watched as approximately every 30 minutes white unmarked buses would pull up and drop off dozens of migrants at the Brownsville bus station. From there, the migrants were released and moved along to purchase tickets to travel to their final destination.

As the buses pulled up, migrants already at the bus station would make their way toward the bus to see if their relatives were inside.

The release of the migrants comes just hours before the Biden administration will end Title 42 removals — a move that is expected to cause a spike in irregular migration as thousands of migrants continue to make their way north through Mexico.

