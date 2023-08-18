Video shows Beechcraft Premier 1 crash on Malaysian highway, killing 10

A U.S.-registered Beechcraft Premier 1 crashed onto an expressway north of Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on Thursday, killing six passengers, two crew, and a driver and motorcyclist on the ground. Multiple videos show the plane entering a rapid descent at an angle and hitting the road, engulfing the area in flames and smoke.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia confirmed that Beechcraft Model 390 Premier 1 (N28JV) had crashed near Elmina, Shah Alam, Selangor on Thursday. The aircraft was registered in Delaware and operated by Jet Valet, a Malaysian company. The plane departed from Langkawi International Airport in the afternoon to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport at 2:08 p.m. and first contact was made with the Subang Air Traffic Control tower nearly 40 minutes later when landing clearance was given. The ATC tower observed smoke from the crash site within five minutes of giving landing clearance. No mayday call was made before the fiery crash.

