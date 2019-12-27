NEW YORK POST:

Dramatic video shows the moment an avalanche swept skiers off a trail at a Swiss resort Thursday, burying six people and forcing several others to ski for their lives.

Une coulée de neige a déferlé sur le domaine skiable d'#Andermatt (UR), jeudi matin. Un lecteur a filmé l'avalanche depuis une télécabine pic.twitter.com/c0H7h4YeDE December 26, 2019

Ultimately, two people were injured and four others were forced to dig their way out from under the powdery deluge at the SkiArena resort in Andermatt, about 68 miles south of Zurich, officials said.

The video, posted by the Swiss news site 20 Minuten Thursday, shows a line of skiers along a trail when a wave of snow sweeps over them, appearing to send some scrambling back along the trail and others head down the mountain to outrun the avalanche.

The incident took place around 10:50 a.m. local time, CNN reported Thursday.

The two people injured, who were not unidentified, were flown to Altdorf Cantonal Hospital, according to the resort’s Facebook page.