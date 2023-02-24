Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks and her alleged rapists were seen arguing as she stepped out of their car moments before she was fatally struck by a rideshare driver, a recently released video shows.

The footage, taken by one of the men, was released by their defense attorneys to WBRZ last week. The attorneys claim the 29-second clip exonerates their clients.

“I’m sorry that I offended you that bad,” Brooks said from the middle seat in the back of the car, according to the short video from the Jan. 15 encounter.

“Take her home,” one of the men off-camera responded to the others.

“Get out, get out. I will Uber on my own,” she said to the man sitting next to her, who stepped out of the car so she could exit.

