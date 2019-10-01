NEW YORK POST:

An elderly woman using a walker and her companion were blocked by a group of antifascist activists shouting, “Nazi scum, off our streets!” — and blocking the couple from entering a right-wing political rally, according to reports.

A widely circulated video shows the white-haired woman and a bearded man trying to cross a street toward Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario, on Sunday when three masked protesters block their path, according to the CBC.

The protesters are seen shouting at the two as they try to inch toward an event featuring People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier.