Video shows a Florida air rescue helicopter breaking apart in mid-air and crashing into an apartment building

Helicopter crash in Pompano beach this morning pic.twitter.com/svs187Zkcx — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) August 28, 2023

A Florida rescue helicopter broke in mid-air and crashed into a residential neighborhood on Monday morning. Video footage of the crash showed smoke coming out of the helicopter for nearly a minute before the craft broke apart, spun in circles, and smashed into a building in Pompano Beach, Florida. The Federal Aviation Administration said that three people were on board the Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue helicopter.

The crash was reported a little after 8:45 a.m. ET and four people were hospitalized afterward, according to Local 10 news. The outlet reported that two of the people injured were crew members and two were civilians. It’s not clear how severe their injuries are, or who was on board the helicopter at the time of the crash.

READ MORE