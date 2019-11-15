THE WASHINGTON POST:

The shirtless 15-year-old screams as he lies facedown on the kitchen floor of his group home in Tucson, Arizona. He has no arms or legs, so he can’t flee or fight back. A sheriff’s deputy at least twice his size is crouching over him and pinning him to the ground, using his body weight to restrain the quadruple amputee.

The eight-minute cellphone video has now prompted an internal affairs investigation at the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, according to KOLD, which first published the footage on Thursday.

But Pima County Public Defender Joel Feinman told The Washington Post that the disturbing incident likely wouldn’t have come to light if it weren’t for another teenager at the group home, who filmed the confrontation and then had his head slammed into the wall by deputies.

“These are kids who have already been traumatized in some way,” said Feinman, whose office is representing both boys. If a parent reacted to their teenager acting up in the same way the deputy did, he added, “they might be arrested for child abuse.”