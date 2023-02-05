abc7news.com

Video showing women who appear to be sex workers soliciting right outside a Catholic grade school in East Oakland is raising concerns about human trafficking in the area. Parents and city officials tell the I-Team young women, some police believe may be trafficked, are walking outside St. Anthony’s K-8 grade school off E. 15th Street in Oakland at all hours of the day. Oakland officials say city will enhance patrols and install new cameras after I-Team’s report revealed possible human trafficking outside a school. Rosa Vargas sees it every day as she drops off her daughter. “You have to be very alert in this neighborhood, as I told you, they’ve followed me a couple times,” said Vargas, talking about known pimps in the area. It was just before 3 p.m. on a Tuesday. “It’s like every night pimps and prostitutes come and take our street hostage and neighbors are shut in.” Here’s what a group of San Francisco residents witness on a nightly basis. Vargas called the Oakland Police Department as she picked up her daughter from school requesting officers come by to check the area. Just outside her window, a young girl in black stilettos was seen walking across the street from the school. “My daughter asked if I liked what the girl was wearing,” said Vargas. “I told her don’t turn around, don’t look. It’s not OK.”

