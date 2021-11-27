BREITBART:

A security guard who was shot during an attempted armed robbery while working alongside California’s KRON4 news crew has died from his injuries, the outlet reportedSaturday.

The victim’s name is Kevin Nishita, and he left behind his wife, two children, and three grandchildren. Nishita was an armed security guard for Star Protection Agency and was a former policeman.

A $32,500 reward has been offered for information resulting in an arrest.

The outlet said, “The KRON4 crew was covering a story on Wednesday about a recent robbery where 12 thieves wearing masks and hoods raided a clothing store on the 300 block of 14th Street,” adding that at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, an assailant attempted to steal KRON4’s camera equipment, according to police.”

