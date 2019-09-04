THE DAILY CALLER:

Socialist Bernie Sanders snaps at infant.

Tells crying baby, “Can we keep *that* down a bit?” pic.twitter.com/bestpMpuTT — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 4, 2019

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders told a crying baby to quiet down in a serious manner after the baby started to cry while campaigning for president.

At a campaign event with his supporters, a baby began crying in the crowd, Bernie turned and looked at the baby and parents and said: “can we keep that down a bit?”