Video: Sanders says to crying baby: ‘Can we keep that down a bit?’

THE DAILY CALLER:

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders told a crying baby to quiet down in a serious manner after the baby started to cry while campaigning for president.

At a campaign event with his supporters, a baby began crying in the crowd, Bernie turned and looked at the baby and parents and said: “can we keep that down a bit?”

