CBS Local – San Francisco:

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A pedestrian pathway in San Francisco’s Ingleside neighborhood is at the center of a new fight over pushing out the homeless after fed-up neighbors built a wooden wall there.

The wall was put up on a tiny, four foot-wide pathway between Ocean Avenue and Urbano Drive. Neighbors say their backyards were littered with needles tossed over fences by drug users on the pathway and the narrow strip of concrete and steps became home to drug dealing and excrement.