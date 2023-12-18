Video reveals ‘biggest Hamas tunnel’ yet discovered — and includes eerie footage of terrorists building it

EXPOSED: The biggest Hamas terrorist tunnel discovered.



This massive tunnel system branches out and spans well over four kilometers (2.5 miles). Its entrance is located only 400 meters (1,310 feet) from the Erez Crossing—used by Gazans on a daily basis to enter Israel for work… pic.twitter.com/RcjK5LbvGL — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 17, 2023

New video reveals “the biggest Hamas tunnel” yet discovered by Israel — and includes eerie footage of the Palestinian terrorists building it.

The building of the massive 2.5-mile-long labyrinth was overseen by Mohammad Sinwar, the brother of Oct. 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar, Israeli officials said Sunday.

The Israel Defense Forces said the newly discovered massive tunnel under Gaza is wide enough to allow vehicles and heavy equipment to travel through it and equipped in sections with railroad-like tracks, electricity and ventilation systems.

“EXPOSED: The biggest Hamas terrorist tunnel discovered,” the IDF said in a tweet posting the footage.

“This massive tunnel system branches out and spans well over four kilometers (2.5 miles). Its entrance is located only 400 meters (1,310 feet) from the Erez Crossing—used by Gazans on a daily basis to enter Israel for work and medical treatment in Israeli hospitals,” the Israeli army wrote.

