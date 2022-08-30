Fox News reporter Peter Doocy made another salient point Monday when he asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to explain why unvaccinated migrants are walking into the country every day, but tennis star Novak Djokovic has been denied energy to compete in the U.S. Open.

Doocy asked Jean-Pierre “How come migrants are allowed to come into this country unvaccinated, but world-class tennis players are not?”

Watch what happens when Peter Doocy asks Karine Jean-Pierre why illegal aliens are released into the country even if they don't have the COVID vaccine, but Novak Djokovic isn't allowed in for the U.S. Open: pic.twitter.com/Jdqmo0IpEN — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 29, 2022

Of course Jean-Pierre had no answer as usual, stating that “The U.S. government cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases.”

She added that “Due to privacy reasons, the U.S. also does not comment on medical information of individual travelers as it relates to this tennis player.”

She then claimed that only the CDC can answer the question and “This is something that they decide.”

Jean-Pierre also stated that migrants coming into the U.S. and visitors to the country are “two different things”.

Doocy followed up, asking “Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane, you say that’s not okay. Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they’re allowed to stay?”

“That’s not how it works. It’s not like someone walks over,” Jean-Pierre replied.

