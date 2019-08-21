ABC NEWS:

Police released surveillance video Tuesday in the search for a man wanted for targeting and killing a retired administrator on California State University Fullerton’s campus.

Steven Shek Keung Chan, 57, was found in a car in a campus parking lot with “numerous” stab wounds Monday morning, according to the CSU Fullerton police.

A motive is not known, Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus said.

The suspected killer, whose name has not been released, remains at large.