CBS Local – Baltimore:

Recent violence in Ocean City, Maryland, is raising concerns from local officials who are just starting off the tourist season. Cellphone video taken Tuesday night captured a fight on the board walk.

The video appears to show a large group of people on the boardwalk, and a brawl breaks. One person appears to get hit, and fall motionless to the ground.

The crowd moves around before what appears to be another fight.

This comes just days after police put out two pictures of suspects following a stabbing Sunday night on the boardwalk between 6th and 7th streets.

See the beach brawl here. At least one man out cold.

More at CBS Local – Baltimore