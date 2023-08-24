Video: Rapper Blueface Stabbed by ‘Random Guy’ During Gym Workout in L.A.

Rapper Blueface was stabbed in the leg by a “random guy” as he worked out at an L.A. boxing gym on Wednesday. The rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Porter, was working out at Kaminsky Boxing Gym in Reseda on Wednesday morning at around 10:30 a.m. when he was attacked, according to the L.A. Times. The 26-year-old rapper later posted the gym’s surveillance video that shows a man in a white shirt being kept from Blueface by trainer David Kaminsky.

Then the video shows the rapper, who was wearing boxing gloves, taking a few swings at the man who backs away and appears to pull something from his pocket. Blueface wrote that he will not be able to participate in a planned boxing match because he was “stabbed by some random guy.” “He keeps approaching me with a look in his eye. I know that look,” Blueface said of the video.

READ MORE