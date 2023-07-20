Senator Rand Paul declared Wednesday that the U.S. cannot afford to keep sending money and ammo to Ukraine in order to fight a war with Russia, because the country has run out of both.

Appearing on Fox Business, Paul responded to the almost weekly announcement now that the Biden administration is sending another billion dollars in aid to Ukraine.

“From a fiscal conservative perspective, it makes no sense to borrow money from China to send it to Ukraine,” Paul urged, adding “It’s not like we’re sending them surplus funds. It’s like, ‘Oh, we have surplus ammo around.’”

“We’re actually out of ammo now, we’re out of money. And so, there’s no real sense in continuing to do this,” Paul further emphasised.

Biden himself admitted recently that the reason he is sending horrific cluster bombs to Ukraine is that “we’ve run out of ammunition.”