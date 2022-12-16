Senator Rand Paul has blasted Republicans who are going along with a huge bloated $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill without even reading it.

“The Omnibus will be 3000 pages. We’ll get it two hours before they want to pass it. No one will read it,” Paul told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow.

“If 41 of us said no and held our ground until there was a compromise we could force Democrats to reduce spending,” Paul urged.

The Senator further warned “We have completely and totally abdicated the power of the purse. Republicans are emasculated. They have no power, and they are unwilling to gain that power back.”

Last night, the Senate approved a one-week extension of funding, therefore averting a partial government shutdown that was scheduled to begin this weekend.

The measure gives lawmakers an additional week to negotiate and pass the more comprehensive omnibus bill which funds all federal agencies through the fiscal year.

Commenting on GOP Senators who are supporting the bill, Paul stated “This brings upon us the lie that Republicans really are fiscally conservative.”