NEW YORK POST:

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer was captured on video roughing up his wife in a public plaza on Friday — knocking her to ground as she screamed for help in an incident that’s now being investigated by police.

Baer is seen violently grabbing for his cell phone, which was in Pamela Baer’s hand, as she’s sitting in a chair in the city’s Hayes Valley neighborhood around 11:30 a.m. local time, according to video published by TMZ and witness accounts to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Pamela Baer falls over and spills to the ground while screaming “Oh my God, no, help!” the video shows.

In another clip, Larry Baer is heard telling his wife, who is off camera, “Stop, Pam, stop” while a witness says “Get the f–k away from him.”

The witness who took the video told cops the couple were having a “very emotional conversation” that went on for about 20 minutes before Pamela Baer grabbed her husband’s cell phone and the row got physical, according to the Chronicle.

Another witness who heard the argument as it escalated told the paper Pamela Baer could be heard saying “Larry, sit down, sit down.”

The videotaping witness said it then turned violent.