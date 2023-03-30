Protesters flooded into Tennessee’s capitol building Thursday holding signs and chanting, “Gun control now.”

The group does not specify and particular gun control measure nor have they indicated a gun control which would have prevented the 28-year-old transgender attacker from killing six people at a Christian school on Monday.

WKRN’s Kensley Hargett posted video of the protesters:

RT @MarkKelly_News: Tune to News 2 @ 11. We are covering this developing story from the TN Capitol building. A protest demanding stricter gun laws. @WKRN https://t.co/pSLgj352I1 — Kenley Hargett (@kenleyontv) March 30, 2023

The New Republic reported that protesters gathered outside the capitol as well, where they chanted “protect our kids.”

Breitbart News noted FOX News’ John Robert’s observation that the Christian school had no armed resource officers present when the 28-year-old transgender attack opened fire Monday.

Surveillance footage showed the attacker holding a pistol caliber carbine as she walked the halls of the school and faced no armed resistance while looking for targets.

READ MORE