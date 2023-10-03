Video: Press Secretary Refuses To Confirm Whether Biden Was Telling Truth About Ukraine ‘Deal’

Chaos abounds as Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly declines to say whether Biden was telling the truth when he said he had a "deal" on Ukraine aid:



"You're declining to say that what [Biden] said was true!?" pic.twitter.com/KVKogyXkoR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 2, 2023

In a remarkable exchange Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to confirm whether Joe Biden’s statement about making a deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy regarding aid for Ukraine was true or not.On Saturday, Biden signed a short-term government funding bill into law, but complained about a lack of funding for Ukraine, asking Republicans to “keep their word” on the deal he made.On Monday, Jean-Pierre repeatedly said she “will not go beyond what the President said,” when a CBS News reporter asked what this ‘deal’ entailed:A Newsmax reporter, James Rosen, tried to press the matter, merely asking if what Biden said was true or not.“So is that true?” Rosen asked.“I’m not gonna go beyond what the president said,” Jean-Pierre replied.

