Breitbart:

A stretch of Highway 1 near Big Sur in California that collapsed this week because of a winter storm will need millions of dollars in repairs.

The collapse happened Thursday about 15 miles south of Big Sur, officials told the Los Angeles Times.

The report continued:

Caltrans earlier closed 40 miles of Highway 1 between Fullers Lookout and the San Luis Obispo County line after a winter storm threatened mudslides near the Dolan Fire burn scar, officials said. The wildfire last fall burned over 128,000 acres, destroying vegetation and causing the soil to weaken.

The San Francisco Chronicle posted aerial footage of the washed out highway online Friday, showing emergency crews at the scene:

More at Breitbart