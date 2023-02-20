One police officer was injured and multiple onlookers were set ablaze during a “street takeover” in Austin, Texas on Saturday night.

Overnight in #Austin, Texas, car drifters & spectators took over the streets & forced responding police to retreat. pic.twitter.com/aZ7zYBbb0U — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 19, 2023

“We want to be known; we want to be documented. We want to be the next Fast and Furious,” South Austin resident Jose Gonzales told Fox 7 Austin:

More video of the street occupation in Austin, Texas on Saturday night: pic.twitter.com/v0cVyiEkgV — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 19, 2023

“We didn’t have no intentions of hurting nobody. You know, that’s our fault. We’re sorry to the police officer that got hurt, but man, he should have stayed in his own lane,” Gonzales said. […] When asked if Gonzales was ever concerned about getting in trouble or even arrested, he said, “They can’t catch us.”

Multiple people were caught on fire last night during the takeover of Austin streets.https://t.co/dT427CIqSq pic.twitter.com/eesH8bTlHF — johnnyk2000 (@johnnyk20001) February 19, 2023

“The event went on until around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning,” FOX 7 Austin reported. “Austin PD said an officer was hurt and several vehicles were damaged. A Travis County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said two of their vehicles had their windows busted out, rocks thrown at them, and they had to be towed.”

READ MORE