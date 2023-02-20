One police officer was injured and multiple onlookers were set ablaze during a “street takeover” in Austin, Texas on Saturday night.
“We want to be known; we want to be documented. We want to be the next Fast and Furious,” South Austin resident Jose Gonzales told Fox 7 Austin:
“We didn’t have no intentions of hurting nobody. You know, that’s our fault. We’re sorry to the police officer that got hurt, but man, he should have stayed in his own lane,” Gonzales said. […] When asked if Gonzales was ever concerned about getting in trouble or even arrested, he said, “They can’t catch us.”
“The event went on until around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning,” FOX 7 Austin reported. “Austin PD said an officer was hurt and several vehicles were damaged. A Travis County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said two of their vehicles had their windows busted out, rocks thrown at them, and they had to be towed.”