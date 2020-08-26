New York Post:

WARNING

Harrowing photos show the moment a skateboarder took a bullet to the chest at close range during a violent night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

A photographer caught the chaotic seconds before and after a gunman with a long rifle fired off shots at rioters in the middle of a street Tuesday night — killing at least two and injuring another.

The series of photos showed one of the fatal victims — a man wearing blue jeans, a hooded sweatshirt, a mask and baseball cap and carrying a skateboard — running up to the gunman after he fell to the ground.

The victim appeared to make a grab for the suspect’s weapon seconds before he was apparently shot in the chest and fell onto the pavement.

Disturbing video taken from the opposite side of the street also showed the wild scene unfolding — rioters sprinting down the empty street and at least one man appearing to kick the gunman on the ground before fleeing.

