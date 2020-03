Breitbart:

The legal immigrant owners of a Mexican grill continued their support of President Donald Trump after receiving bad restaurant reviews and threats for attending his Phoenix, Arizona, rally.

Jorge and Betty Rivas, who are both U.S. nationalized citizens and owners of Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Catalina, Arizona, started receiving backlash when a screengrab of the couple standing behind Trump at the rally began circulating on the Internet.

