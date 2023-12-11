VIDEO: Outgoing Socialist VP Gives Argentina Her Middle Finger at Javier Milei’s Inauguration

Así llegó Cristina Kirchner al Congreso para la asunción de Milei: de rojo pic.twitter.com/4V0kilvjzf — TN – Todo Noticias (@todonoticias) December 10, 2023

Socialist former President of Argentina Cristina Fernández de Kirchner waved her middle finger at a crowd of supporters of the nation’s new president, Javier Milei, on Sunday, a gesture reportedly in response to jeers.Fernández de Kirchner served as vice president of the country, and thus the president of the Senate, for the past four years, ending her term at Sunday’s inauguration ceremony. While appearing friendly with Milei personally, sharing laughs during the swearing-in ceremony, she took a moment to publicly insult the thousands of Argentines gathered in Buenos Aires for the inauguration with a vulgar gesture.Walking into the Argentine Congress, the outgoing vice president waved to the crowd before appearing to hear jeers and changing her open hand into a one-fingered fist. Reports in Argentine media did not specify what appeared to have angered her, though all reported some form of insult or jeer in her direction.

