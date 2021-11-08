NY Post

Travis Scott once stopped a show and repeatedly ordered the crowd to “f–k” up a fan who tried to take one of his shoes, according to footage going viral after eight died at his Texas Astroworld festival. The rapper — under-fire for playing on as bodies were pulled from the crowd at Friday’s show in his hometown of Houston — had stopped a July 2015 show to rage at a fan at Openair Frauenfeld in Switzerland. Footage from the Swiss gig shows Scott, 30, leaping into the crowd — then pointing to a young-looking fan nearby after stumbling to get up. “Come here bitch,” he shouts through his microphone, with the music stopping as he accuses the fan of trying to “take my shoe.” “Get that motherf—er, get him!” he shouts, telling other fans, “F–k him up! F–k him up! F–k him up!” The footage appears to show several people striking the fan as he tries to make his way to safety to a waiting security guard, with many chanting, “F–k that b—h!” Even as the crowd turns on the fan, Scott appears to make clear his threat is serious — again shouting, “F–k him up! F–k him up! F–k him up!” The “Sicko Mode” star then appears to spit at the fan after he manages to escape the crowd and walk off. “F–k his ass up!” Scott again shouts — throwing his mic after the fan as he walks away. The footage started being widely shared online after outraged commentators compared it to his response to Friday’s Astroworld show, in which the music continued even after Scott noticed an ambulance that was trying to get to where unconscious bodies were being pulled out. “Travis Scott can stop a concert because someone tried to steal his shoe but not when literal people are dying and some of yall are defending him?” one person tweeted while sharing the footage. “He literally stopped a whole ass concert because someone took a SHOE. He can stop a concert when people are being STOMPED and SUFFOCATED to DEATH,” another commentator wrote, saying, “Stop blindly following celebrities, they don’t care about you.”

