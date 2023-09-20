Video of Trans Jiu-Jitsu Competitor Dominating Female Opponent Causes Controversy

A female Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu contestant is taking heat for posting a video of her recent match in California against a male-born transgender “woman.”California athlete Taelor Moore faced the transgender opponent on Sept. 9 and posted the video to her Instagram page with the caption, “I weighed in at 135 … and she was over 200!”The video shows her opponent, James McPike, 29, who recently began going by the name “Alice,” seeming to easily throw Moore around the matts, Reduxx reported.While McPike did end up losing to the more experienced Moore, he still ended up taking the silver medal home from the silver at the NAGA Grappling Championship when he beat another female opponent.Moore’s coach, Jimmy Wit, is defending Moore against charges of “transphobia” by left-wingers who have flooded social media to attack her.“I have a student who went against a trans athlete in an open-weight division for jiu-jitsu grappling, a combat sport,” Wit said. “I’m sure a lot of people hearing this are thinking that my student lost. No, she won.”

READ MORE